Armenian patriarch meets with Pope Francis

October 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Armenian Apostolic Church, an Oriental Orthodox church, ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon in 451. Karekin II, 67, became Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians since 1999. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Armenia in 2016.

