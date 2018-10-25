Catholic World News

Jailed Vietnamese pastor deprived of medical care

October 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Nguyen Trung Ton, 46, campaigned on behalf of human rights and spoke out against pollution and the confiscation of land.

