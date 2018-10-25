Catholic World News

3 prominent UN officials emphasize importance of religious freedom in protecting minorities

October 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The three are Ahmed Shaheed. UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief; Karima Bennoune, Special Rapporteur in the Field of Cultural Rights; and Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues.

