DC attorney general launches investigation into Archdiocese of Washington

October 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Our office has launched a civil investigation into whether the Archdiocese—which is a nonprofit institution—violated the District’s Nonprofit Act by potentially covering up allegations of sexual abuse of minors,” the DC attorney general said in a statement.

