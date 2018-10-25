Catholic World News

Mexican bishops: listen to the cries of the poor, including migrant caravan

October 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We are disturbed by the shocking cry of our brothers from Honduras and other Central American countries, who have embarked on a caravan in search of survival, an exodus of liberation,” the Episcopal Conference of Mexico stated in its Spanish-language message.

