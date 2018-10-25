Catholic World News

Poll: Bible is the most-read book in the Philippines

October 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Manila Times

CWN Editor's Note: 72% of Filipinos described the Bible as their “most-read book”—up from 58% in 2012.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!