Eritrea is a ‘prison-state,’ priest says in open letter

October 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Opponents have been arrested, Catholic and Islamic schools have been closed, eight medical centers and Catholic hospitals have been barred,” and the Eritrean Orthodox patriarch “is still under arrest after 14 years,” Father Mussie Zerai, who now lives in Europe, said in an open letter.

