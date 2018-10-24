Catholic World News

Pope removes Tennessee bishop

October 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Martin Holley of Memphis, Tennessee has been removed from office by Pope Francis, the Vatican announced on October 24. Earlier this year the Vatican had conducted an inquiry into the administration of the Memphis diocese, after Bishop Holley—who was installed there two years ago—made a series of sweeping changes. The Vatican statement did not indicate the reason for the bishop’s removal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!