Honduran bishops admit migrant caravan shows country’s failure

October 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Honduras have issued a statement acknowledging that the caravan of migrants headed for the US shows a failure to care for people in their country. “We were deaf to the cries of their rights and blind to see that reality,” the bishops said. They called for the nation’s government to provide for work, health care, education, and housing for all.

