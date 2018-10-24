Catholic World News

Pope demands better marriage preparation: ‘one does not joke with love’

October 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that “we stake our whole life in love,” as he reflected on the Sixth Commandment at his weekly public audience on October 24. The Pope emphasized the need for marriage based on a permanent commitment, saying that every person “needs to be loved unconditionally.” Pope Francis called for serious marriage-preparation programs. Scheduling three or four meetings with a priest is “false preparation,” he said. “And the responsibility of those who do this falls on him, on the parish priest, on the bishop who allows these things.”

