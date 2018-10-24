Catholic World News

El Salvador court orders arrested of Archbishop Romero’s suspected killer

October 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A court in El Salvador has issued an order for the arrest of Alvaro Rafael Saravia, the former air force officer who is suspected of killing Archbishop Oscar Romero. The court found that there is sufficient evidence to warrant the suspect’s trial, after a law granting amnesty to suspects involved in the Salvadoran civil war was overturned. Saravia was last thought to be living in California; his current whereabouts are unknown.

