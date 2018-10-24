Catholic World News

USCCB, Lutheran body assisted 1,200 families this summer as parents, children were separated at border

October 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Office of Migration and Refugee Services and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service released a report entitled “ Serving Separated and Reunited Families: Lessons Learned and the Way Forward to Promote Family Unity.”

