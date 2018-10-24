Catholic World News
Australia’s bishops, religious orders welcome prime minister’s apology for institutional abuse
October 24, 2018
» Continue to this story on Catholic Religious Australia
CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a Pentecostal Christian, offered a national apology to victims of sexual abuse in institutions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!