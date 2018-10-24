Catholic World News

Hope is living for the encounter with Jesus, Pope preaches at weekday Mass

October 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On October 23, Pope Francis began his homily by preaching on Ephesians 2:12-22, the first of the day’s liturgical readings.

