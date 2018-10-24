Catholic World News

In new book, Pope calls on youth, elderly to assist migrants, work against populism

October 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his preface to Sharing the Wisdom of Time, Pope Francis “invited young people to listen and to bond with their elders in an effort to counter a culture of waste, a growing indifference to the plight of migrants and refugees, and a dangerous resurgence of populism,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!