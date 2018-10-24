Catholic World News

Youth need catechesis, relationship, Canadian bishops tell Synod

October 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We know there must be more than just an intellectual component to being a disciple, but we must also realize that young people—and not so young—have real and often deep questions for which they seek answers,” said Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Dowd of Montreal, who said that if he were Pope, “I’d write an encyclical on the four basic questions ... Who is God? If God is good, why is there evil in the world? If God is good but there is evil in the world, what has God done about it? If God is good but there is evil in the world and God is doing something about it, how can we be part of it?”

