Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah praises Latin liturgy, Gregorian chant

October 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on New Liturgical Movement

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments addressed his remarks to the Association Pro Liturgia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!