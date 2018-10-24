Catholic World News

Sunday Mass attendance in the Netherlands falls to 6%

October 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: 24% of Dutch citizens over 15 are Catholic; 51% are not affiliated with any religion, according to the report.

