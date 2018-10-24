Catholic World News

In the Philippines, Mindanao nuns warn of ‘dangerous times’ for missionaries

October 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The persecution of Church people not only in Mindanao but in other parts of the country has now become systematic, especially for those working with the [tribal people],” the the Sisters’ Association in Mindanao (map) stated, adding that President Rodrigo Duterte’s government is “wantonly desecrat[ing] human life, trampl[ing] upon human rights, and is contemptuous of people’s faith in God.”

