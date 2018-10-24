Catholic World News

Vietnamese prelate says it is more difficult to be a bishop in Europe than in Vietnam

October 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Whether the regime is Communist or capitalist, we are called to be faithful witnesses of Jesus Christ,” said Bishop Joseph Dinh Duc Dao of Xuan Loc, whose seminary has 454 seminarians from 11 dioceses.

