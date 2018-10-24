Catholic World News

October 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Daily Post

CWN Editor's Note: Dozens of people were killed in recent violence in Kaduna State (map).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!