Nigerian prelate warns: ‘rumor mongering’ is fostering Muslim-Christian violence
October 24, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Dozens of people were killed in recent violence in Kaduna State (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
