Pennsylvania nuns ask Supreme Court to overturn eminent-domain land takeover for pipeline

October 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Describing the decision as “the next step in our ongoing faith-based resistance to the forced installation of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline through our rural farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania,” the Adorers of the Blood of Christ expressed “hope that the Gospel of Life will ultimately overturn our death-inducing dependence on fossil fuel consumption.”

