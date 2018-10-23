Catholic World News

Indian priest, witness in bishop’s rape case, dies

October 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Indian priest who was scheduled to be a witness in the rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been found dead. Medical officials said that Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, who was found in his room on October 22, had died of natural causes; he had suffered from diabetes and dangerously high blood pressure. Relatives said that the priest had been under severe pressure because of the legal case against the bishop.

