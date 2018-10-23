Catholic World News

HHS may issue ruling that a person’s sex is based on biological characteristics

October 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Health and Human Services is considering new regulations that would define an individual’s gender according to the person’s biological characteristics. The proposal would counter the drive to allow individuals to change their legal gender.

