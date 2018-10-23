Catholic World News

US bishops plan week of reflection, prayer on crisis

October 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: American bishops will gather in January for a spiritual retreat, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has announced. The USCCB said that the retreat had been suggested by Pope Francis, and would be led by the preacher of the papal household, Father Raniero Cantalamessa. The 7-day retreat will be held at Mundelein Seminary in Illinois.

