Catholic World News

Chilean court: no judgment against cardinals in cover-up case

October 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Chilean appeals court has denied the accuracy of a story claiming that two cardinals have been found guilty of cover-up charges. A lower court rejected the case against the two prelates last year. An appeal was heard this week, but no decision has been reached.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!