English bishops’ conference calls for prison sentencing reform

October 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Journey of Hope: A Catholic Approach to Sentencing Reform” (full text) has four main sections: “The Role of Prison,” “An Unsustainable System,” “Effective Rehabilitation,” and “A Complex Population.”

