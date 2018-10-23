Catholic World News

Scores killed as Muslims, Christians clash in Nigerian state

October 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on New Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: A group “started chanting ‘Allahu Akbar,’attacking Christians, burning houses and shops belonging to Christians in the town,” according to this report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!