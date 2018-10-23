Catholic World News

8 Synod participants selected to draft message to youth

October 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the committee include bishops, youth delegates, and Brother Alois, the prior of the ecumenical Taizé Community.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!