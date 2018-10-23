Catholic World News

Oklahoma bishop issues memorandum on celebration of Halloween

October 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Konderla called on Catholics “to intentionally avoid those things that are contrary to our Catholic faith but have become popularized through the secular adaptation of Halloween. Turning to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, we want to refrain from glamourizing or celebrating anything involving superstition, witches, witchcraft, sorcery, divinations, magic, and the occult.”

