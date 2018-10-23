Catholic World News

Birth of new Orthodox church in Ukraine brings fears of violence

October 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “People have been forcibly dragged out of our temples, the locks have been sawed off,” the leading prelate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) told the Associated Press. “People in camouflage and balaclavas [ski masks], with insignia of radical organizations, have come and beat our believers and priests.”

