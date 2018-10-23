Catholic World News

As refugee admissions drop, US admits fewer persecuted Christians

October 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: “The number of Christian refugees admitted to the US from countries noted for their persecution dropped nearly 79% between fiscal years 2016 and 2018,” according the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!