House of Lords holds discussion on intolerance of religions

October 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Lord Patten, a Catholic, spoke about the relation between the clerical abuse scandal and intolerance of Catholicism: “This sort of lamentable but understandable intolerance is made manifest in the sometimes slow response by the hierarchy of my Church to decades of institutional abuse of little boys in Roman Catholic schools ... There have been lots of calls for prayer and fasting—all good stuff—but, of stable-clearing action and prevention plans there has not been very much.”

