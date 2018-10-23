Catholic World News

Australia’s prime minister offers national apology to victims of child sexual abuse

October 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The crimes of ritual sexual abuse happened in schools, churches, youth groups, scout troops, orphanages, foster homes, sporting clubs, group homes, charities, and in family homes as well,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a Pentecostal Christian. “It happened anywhere a predator thought they could get away with it, and the systems within these organisations allowed it to happen and turned a blind eye.”

