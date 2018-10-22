Catholic World News

Shooting leaves guard dead at Mexican cardinal’s residence

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A security guard was shot and killed on October 21 at the residence of Mexican Cardinal Norberto Rivera. The Mexico City archdiocese said that the guard was shot when he resisted the attempt by two men to enter the residence. The crime was believed to be an attempted robbery, an archdiocesan spokesman said. The cardinal, who was in residence, was never considered to be in danger.

