Number of American nuns continues to plummet

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The number of American women religious, which peaked at over 185,000 in 1965, is now about 47,000. More than three-quarters of the remaining women religious are over 70 years old. The trend suggest that three out of four religious orders in the US will cease to exist within the next few decades.

