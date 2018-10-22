Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: College of Cardinals ‘in a very bad way’

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The College of Cardinals is “in a very bad way” because its members are not well acquainted with each other, Cardinal Raymond Burke told an Australian audience. The College of Cardinals has not been convened by Pope Francis in four years, so members have not had opportunities for discussion. Cardinal Burke believes that when the time comes to elect a new Pontiff, because of this unfamiliarity, “it will be hard to vote.”

