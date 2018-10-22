Catholic World News

Colombian president, Pope discuss peace process, drug traffic, ecology

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Colombia’s President Ivan Duque Marquez met on October 22 with Pope Francis. Their conversation, a brief Vatican statement indicated, centered on ending Colombia’s long civil war, the drug traffic, and protection of the environment.

