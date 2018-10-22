Catholic World News

Chilean abuse victims win suit against cardinals for cover-up

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Three Chilean sex-abuse victims have won a civil lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Santiago and two cardinals who they charged with concealing evidence of sexual abuse. The court found Cardinal Javier Errazuriz, former Archbishop of Santiago, and Cardinal Ricard Ezzati, the current archbishop, guilty.

