Most British abortions follow contraceptive failure

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A new study by the British Prenancy Advisory Service shows that most abortions (51%) are procured by women who are using some form of contraception. The study undermines claims that greater access to contraceptives would decrease abortion rates.

