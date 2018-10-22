Catholic World News

Gay parish associate resigns, despite support from Bishop McElroy

October 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: An openly homosexual pastoral associate at a San Diego parish has resigned, complaining of harassment by conservative Catholics. Aaron Bianco, who is a partner in a same-sex marriage, had been defended by Bishop Robert McElroy, who said: “If the Church eliminated all the employees who are not living out the teachings of the Church in its fulness, we would be employing only angels.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!