Synod groups issue reports on 3rd part of working document

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Fourteen groups—four of which conducted discussions in English, three in French, three in Italian, two in Spanish, one in German, and one in Portuguese—commented on the third part of the instrumentum laboris (working document). Click here and here for the groups’ reports on the first and second parts of the working document.

