‘Dumbed-down Catholicism’ has been ‘pastoral disaster,’ Bishop Barron says at Synod

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Los Angeles auxiliary bishop said that the testimony of persecuted Christian youth at the Synod has helped other participants “to get us out of our first-world preoccupations.”

