Important African issues not being addressed at Synod, Cameroon prelate says
October 22, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Atanga cited “corruption, extreme poverty, and political upheaval,” according to the report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
