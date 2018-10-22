Catholic World News

Migration, communion, and ‘prophetic Church’ are themes of Synod press briefing

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On October 18, Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel of Addis Abeba (Ethiopia), Archbishop Matteo Zuppi of Bologna (Italy), Father Alexandre Awi Mello (secretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life), and Sister Alessandra Smerilli (lecturer in economics at the Pontifical Faculty of Educational Sciences Auxilium) spoke with the press.

