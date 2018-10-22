Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to new Spanish blessed, recalls World Mission Day, praises ‘Share the Journey’ initiative

October 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks about Blessed Tiburcio Arnáiz Muñoz, World Mission Sunday, and Caritas’ Share the Journey initiative following his October 21 Sunday Angelus address.

