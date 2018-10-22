Action Alert!
We have a challenge grant to match new gifts up to $60,000 between now and Advent.   $58,680 left to match.   Donate now!
Catholic World News

Christ’s teaching on service is the ‘rule of the Christian,’ Pope tells pilgrims

October 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: During his October 21 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Mark 10:35-45, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.