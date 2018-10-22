Catholic World News

Caritas launches global solidarity walk with migrants, refugees

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who leads the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, said, “If the wars and poverty in the world today make you feel powerless, take back your power by connecting to migrants and refugees who flee other lands, and listen to their stories.”

