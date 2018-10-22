Catholic World News

Former US Energy Secretary, a Nobel laureate, named to pontifical academy

October 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Steve Chu (biography), a professor at Stanford University, won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1997 and was US Energy Secretary from 2009 to 2013. The academy, whose membership is open to non-Christians, is a consultative body and not an organ of the Church’s teaching authority; it was founded in 1603 and reconstituted in 1936.

