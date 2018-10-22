Catholic World News

Spanish Jesuit beatified

October 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Tiburcio Arnáiz Muñoz (1865-1926) founded the Missionaries of the Rural Parishes. Click here for local Spanish-language coverage of the beatification, which took place in Málaga Cathedral. This Spanish-language web page is devoted to Blessed Arnáiz’s cause for canonization.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!